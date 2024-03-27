Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
