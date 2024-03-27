Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCO opened at $390.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.65 and its 200-day moving average is $362.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

