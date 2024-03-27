Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
IUSV opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.