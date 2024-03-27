Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 139,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

