Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

