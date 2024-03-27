Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

