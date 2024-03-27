Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

TYRA stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $848.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

