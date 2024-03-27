UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 1,413,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,564,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

