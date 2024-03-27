Ultra Market Cap Hits $96.19 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $96.19 million and $3.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26653354 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,130,126.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

