UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800-7.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.16 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.50.

Get UniFirst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UNF

UniFirst Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average is $170.11.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.