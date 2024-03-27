United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.47

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 489528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 184,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 126,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

