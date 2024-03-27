UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,747 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $982,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 666.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $20,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URGN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 96,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,992. The company has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $306,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

