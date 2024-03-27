USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $99.41 million and $280,174.77 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,989.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.20 or 0.00686102 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00128210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017486 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

