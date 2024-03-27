Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $155.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.69.
VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE VLO opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
