VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

