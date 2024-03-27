Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $52,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.78. 73,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

