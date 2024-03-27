Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the February 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCRB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. 2,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,315. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2523 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

