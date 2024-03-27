Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is BTS Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.24. 791,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,946. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.