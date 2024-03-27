Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $180.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

