Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 2.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $50,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VFH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. 331,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

