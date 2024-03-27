Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

