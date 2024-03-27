Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,346. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

