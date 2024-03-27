Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 136,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

