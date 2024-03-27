Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.32 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

