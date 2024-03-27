Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,000. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

