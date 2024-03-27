Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

