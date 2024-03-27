Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

