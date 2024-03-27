Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 739,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,427. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.