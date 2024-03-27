Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGT stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $521.93. 110,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.34 and a 200-day moving average of $469.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $364.88 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

