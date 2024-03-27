Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $71,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after acquiring an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

