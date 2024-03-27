Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 821,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,771. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

