Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 274,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

