Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

