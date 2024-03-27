Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.49. 43,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,076. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $235.74. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

