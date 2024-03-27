Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,846. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

