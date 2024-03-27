Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

