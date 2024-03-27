Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,746,000 after purchasing an additional 519,561 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

