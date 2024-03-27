Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 564,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.