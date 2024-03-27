Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $189.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.