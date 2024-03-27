Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.61. 343,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,273. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $189.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

