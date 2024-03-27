Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,653,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

