Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. The stock has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.68 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

