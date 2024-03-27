Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOOG opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day moving average is $270.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.