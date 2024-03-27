Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 63,685 shares.The stock last traded at $101.77 and had previously closed at $100.98.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.