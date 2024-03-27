Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.48

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $89.48, with a volume of 5430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $884.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 224,582 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.