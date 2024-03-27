Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lowered by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

