Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

BNDX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

