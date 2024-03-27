Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,838,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.22. 2,939,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,443. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.14 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

