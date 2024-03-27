Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.39. The stock had a trading volume of 223,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,253. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

