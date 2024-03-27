Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.89. 151,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,604,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

